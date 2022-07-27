Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

