Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,615. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

