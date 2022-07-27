Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VPU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.61. 3,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,951. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $167.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

