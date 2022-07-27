Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00.
Dropbox Trading Up 3.4 %
DBX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 1,884,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
