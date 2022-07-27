Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 3.4 %

DBX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 1,884,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.