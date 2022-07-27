Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 16,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,582. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

