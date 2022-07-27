DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $498.35 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $498.35 or 0.02188477 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and $5,622.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00422026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004878 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00300910 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.