e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $979,819.24 and $52.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00255279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002507 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,602 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,445 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

