E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in July

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

EONGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 360,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. E.On has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

