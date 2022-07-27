EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.84-6.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

