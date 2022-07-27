EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,608.26

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $62,608.26 and approximately $30.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,798.38 or 0.99985035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00043281 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004345 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.