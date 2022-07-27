Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $172,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 237,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

