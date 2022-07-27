Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 2,594,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

