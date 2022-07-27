Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

SPGI traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $358.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

