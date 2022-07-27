Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,524. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

