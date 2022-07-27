Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGFEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,645. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

