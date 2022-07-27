EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Up 21.3%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 7,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

EV Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

EV Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Featured Stories

