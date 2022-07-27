Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 83,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

