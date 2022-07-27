Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of FSS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

