Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.43.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

