Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

