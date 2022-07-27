FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 3.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 5,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 632,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINV. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

