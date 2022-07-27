First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 1,993,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,419. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

