First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

First Bank Stock Up 5.1 %

First Bank stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Bank has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

