First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
First Bank Stock Up 5.1 %
First Bank stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Bank has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
