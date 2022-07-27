First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

