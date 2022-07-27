First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial
First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.