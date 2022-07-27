First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,938. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

