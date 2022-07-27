First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 1,101,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,658,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

