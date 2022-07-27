Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

