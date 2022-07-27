Flux Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Flux has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $137.15 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00266831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00100028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 271,514,247 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

