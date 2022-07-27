Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 2,461,194 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

