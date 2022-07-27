Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $514.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

