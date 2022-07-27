Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

