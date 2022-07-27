Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84.
Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
