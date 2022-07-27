Frax Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $8.81 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,406,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

