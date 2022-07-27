Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 0.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.22 ($29.82) and last traded at €28.86 ($29.45). 106,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.76 ($29.35).

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.69.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.