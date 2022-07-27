General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 163,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

