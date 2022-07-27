Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 591.0% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 13,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,529. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

