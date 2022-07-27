Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Hits $67,544.95

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $67,544.95 and $3,544.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.40 or 1.00003878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.