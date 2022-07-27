Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.79. The company had a trading volume of 145,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

