Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.32. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 117,729 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.00%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

