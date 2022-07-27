Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the period. Confluent comprises about 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 27,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

