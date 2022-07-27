Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Allbirds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIRD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

