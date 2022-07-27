Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $126,383.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,884.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.83 or 0.07104395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00143080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00256493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00553912 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005735 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,420,757 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

