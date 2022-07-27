Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 41,831 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

