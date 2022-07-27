Helix Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Helix has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $12,922.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00142568 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008511 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Helix
HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.