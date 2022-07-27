Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 26 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $31.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $808.40. The company had a trading volume of 483,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $837.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

