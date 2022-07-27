Hemington Wealth Management Invests $11.06 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31.

