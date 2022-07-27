Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 1,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,524. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

