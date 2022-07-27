Honest Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Honest has a market cap of $930,953.77 and $1,130.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032078 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.
Honest Coin Trading
