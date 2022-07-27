Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

