Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

