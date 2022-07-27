Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 1,044.4% in July

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Hummingbird Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

